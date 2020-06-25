Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say a Warsaw city bus has crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass and fell several yards (meters) onto a concrete embankment below. The accident on Thursday killed at least one person and injured several others. Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said five of the injured people have been hospitalized in serious condition. In all, 17 people were hospitalized, another government official said. The accident forced Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is a candidate in a weekend presidential election, to suspend his campaigning outside of the capital and return.