Asia Today: China reports further decline in new virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — China has reported a further decline in newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 13 cases. Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has followed an outbreak that appears to be largely under control. The other two cases were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas, according to the National Health Council. This month’s outbreak in Beijing has seen 260 people infected, most of them with links to the city’s biggest wholesale market, leading authorities to lock down some communities and cancel classes. Since then, 3 million test samples have been taken from 2.43 million people in the city.