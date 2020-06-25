Amid coverage losses, ‘Obamacare’ enrollments are up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Close to half a million people who lost their health insurance amid the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov, the government reported Thursday. The numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services come as the Trump administration is expected to file written arguments in a Supreme Court case to overturn the Affordable Care Act. That would jeopardize coverage for some 20 million Americans and put at risk protections for people with preexisting health problems.