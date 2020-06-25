‘A problem that we need to solve’: Harris takes on policing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Seven months after ending her presidential bid, Kamala Harris is at another crossroads moment in her political career. The California senator is a leading contender to become presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate at a time when many Americans are reflecting on the country’s legacy of systemic racism. When pressed during the 2020 primary to take a position on tough issues, she often replied with a variation of “we need to have that conversation.” But as the U.S. is roiled by police killings of Black men and women, Harris is done hedging. She took a lead role this week in blocking Republican-backed legislation to overhaul policing.