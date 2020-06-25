A look at a Colorado Black man’s death in police encounter

DENVER (AP) — As protests continue across the U.S. against excessive police force against minorities, Elijah McClain’s name has become a rallying cry on social media in the U.S. reckoning over racist policing. McClain, a 23-year-old Black man in the Denver suburb of Aurora, died in August after police officers confronted him as he was walking to a store. Officers put him in a chokehold and injected him with a sedative. Investigations by Aurora police and a district attorney produced no charges. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, citing appeals from the public, appointed a special prosecutor on Thursday to examine the case.