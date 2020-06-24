WikiLeaks founder Assange faces new indictment in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Justice Department indictment says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information. It also says he conspired with members of hacking organizations to obtain government secrets. Wednesday’s superseding indictment does not contain additional charges beyond the 18 counts the department unsealed last year. Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and is at the center of an ongoing extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States.