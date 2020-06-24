White nationalist leader avoids jail over unpaid legal fees

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has avoided a jail term in Montana by resolving a legal debt connected to his divorce case. Spencer had owed approximately $60,000 in fees to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. A judge agreed Tuesday to vacate an order in which she had found Spencer in contempt of court over the unpaid fees. Spencer had faced 14 days in a county jail if he failed to reach an agreement with Funda for a payment plan. Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a loosely connected fringe movement of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists.