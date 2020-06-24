Virus upends tourism marketing, sparks idea of ‘safecations’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus has upended the way cities and states market themselves as summer travel destinations. And some tourism officials are just emerging from an especially awkward position: telling potential visitors to stay home. The effects of the pandemic can be seen on promotional websites that acknowledge the new risks of travel. An Illinois site encourages people to explore the state’s natural wonders from their sofas. Virginia’s main tourism site features a mountain range with the message “We’ll be waiting for you.” Many agencies had to scrap or halt marketing campaigns they had worked on for months.