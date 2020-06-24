UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he hopes Israel will hear global calls and will decide against annexing parts of the West Bank. He said annexation would undermine a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The U.N. chief in an interview with The Associated Press repeated the U.N.’s stance that annexation would go against international law and would be a destabilizing factor in the Middle East. Israel’s potential annexation of around 30% of the West Bank is expected to be discussed by the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.