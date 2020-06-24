Twitter bans pro-Trump meme maker for copyright violations

A conservative social media user whose memes have been repeatedly reposted by President Donald Trump has been kicked off Twitter for repeated copyright violations. Logan Cook, who posts under the name Carpe Donktum, was permanently suspended Tuesday night. The move came days after Trump retweeted a Cook video that contained doctored CNN footage. Twitter placed a “manipulated media” on the video. Cook, who Trump once hailed as a “genius,” says the ban is unfair and amounts of censorship, but Twitter says it was the result of multiple violations of its policy on copyright infringement.