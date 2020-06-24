Thais defy warnings to mark anniversary of 1932 revolution

BANGKOK (AP) — Anti-government activists in the Thai capital have defied official warnings and police harassment to hold a predawn commemoration of a military coup that installed constitutional rule almost nine decades ago. The gathering was one of several held around the country to mark the day in 1932 when a group of progressive army officers and civil servants proclaimed the end of absolute monarchy and the transition to parliamentary democracy. Organizers say about 100 people gathered at Bangkok’s iconic Democracy Monument. The event could be deemed illegal under current emergency regulations imposed to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, but was also regarded by the government as politically subversive.