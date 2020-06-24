Targeted sculptures linked to Wisconsin, Civil War history

CHICAGO (AP) — Protesters have defaced and torn down statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice in cities across the nation. Most of those pieces have explicit ties to colonialism, slavery and the Confederacy, including imagery of Christopher Columbus and former U.S. presidents who owned slaves. But in Madison, Wisconsin, protesters tore down two sculptures with no obvious links to that history. Protesters have said in media interviews that the state and city aren’t living up to the progressive values represented by the sculptures that were torn down Tuesday night.