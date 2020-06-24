Syria reports Israeli raids on central, south military posts

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s defense ministry says the country’s air defenses responded to Israeli attacks on military posts in a central province shortly after similar attacks in the south killed two soldiers. A military official said the attack early on Wednesday targeted posts in Hama province. Air defenses were activated and reportedly intercepted a number of the incoming missiles. The official also said those attacks caused only material damage. But hours earlier, similar air raids on military posts in the south killed two soldiers and wounded four. There was no comment from Israel, which rarely comments on such reports but it has been targeting suspected Iranian proxies in Syria for months.