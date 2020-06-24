Study says US doesn’t get value from WADA contribution

A U.S. government study concludes that Americans do not get their money’s worth out of the $2.7 million that Congress sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency this year. The report from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy concludes that the U.S. is underrepresented on WADA’s key policy-making committees. It says WADA has not moved quickly or far enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal. And it also says Congress would be wise to give the office the right to withhold future funding. WADA operates on a budget of about $37 million a year.