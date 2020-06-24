Singapore PM’s brother joins opposition party ahead of polls

SINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s family feud has spilled into politics, with his estranged younger brother joining an opposition party ahead of general elections next month. Lee Hsien Yang says he has joined the Progress Singapore Party because he is concerned about issues such as governance and transparency, but declined to say whether he will run in the July 10 polls. The Lee brothers, whose father Lee Kuan Yew founded Singapore and turned it into an affluent city-state, have engaged in a public spat since 2017 over their family home. Even with Lee Hsien Yang’s star power, the opposition is unlikely to seriously threaten the ruling party, which has been in power since 1959.