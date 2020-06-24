San Francisco permit expediter charged in corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say an influential San Francisco contractor and permit expediter is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a public corruption case centering around a former public works director. Seventy-year-old Walter Wing Lok Wong is charged with conspiring to defraud the public dating back to 2004 and conspiring to launder money. Prosecutors say Wong is the sixth person charged in a widening scandal that started with the arrests of former public works director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis in January. Prosecutors say Nuru accepted lavish gifts from people doing business with the city.