Restrictions on African activist upheld after Paris protest

PARIS (AP) — A French court refused Wednesday to lift restrictions placed on a Congolese activist after he dislodged an African funeral pole in a Paris museum. His protest was an effort to demand that France return African art to former colonies. The activist was briefly detained after the incident in the Quai Branly Museum and then put under restrictions that ban him from travel outside France and visiting museums. Diyabanza and four other activists who participated in the action will stand trial in September. Experts say at least 90,000 African artifacts remain in France, 70,000 of which are in the Quai Branly.