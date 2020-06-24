Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at vets home amid deadly outbreak

Investigators say leadership at a home for aging veterans in Massachusetts where nearly 80 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died made “substantial errors and failures” that helped the disease run rampant. A report released Wednesday says officials at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the disease. An attorney for the home’s superintendent said they dispute many of the investigation’s findings and are “disappointed that the report contains many baseless accusations.” Since March 1, 76 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home have died.