Prosecutors order ex Haiti strongman transferred to new jail

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian prosecutors have ordered ex paramilitary leader Emmanuel “Toto” Constant transferred to the northern coastal town of Gonaives a day after he was deported from the U.S. Authorities there will decide whether to free the former strongman accused of murder and torture. Constant became leader of the Front for the Advancement and Progress of Haiti after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was toppled in 1991. He is accused of killing, raping and torturing those loyal to the former leader.