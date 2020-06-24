Philippine villagers brace as volcano grows restive

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine villagers near a restive volcano on a central island are bracing for possible evacuations that would require physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says it detected dozens of small earthquakes on the western flank of Kanlaon volcano, which emitted plumes of steam up to 300 meters (980 feet) in the air overnight. Kanlaon on Negros island is one of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines. It says those signs, along with a slight bulging of Kanlaon’s slope, indicate the volcano is in an abnormal condition.