Open wide: US dentists quickly rebuild after virus shutdown

10:58 am National news from the Associated Press

Nearly all U.S. dental offices will be cleaning teeth again by the end of June, but business as usual won’t return for a while. Expect social distancing, layers of protective gear and a new approach to some procedures as dentists get back to work. An economist with the American Dental Association says only 3% of dental offices were open for non-emergency care in April. He expects nearly all offices to be open by the end of this month.

