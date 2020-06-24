New, relaxed public health order starts Thursday for Eau Claire County

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is now listed as a "high" COVID-19 activity level, as a new, more relaxed, public health order is set to go into effect.

"That is despite the fact that we have significant public health concerns," said Health Director Lieske Giese. "So, we are making some changes and we are doing that because capacity in public health and healthcare remains strong. We remain very concerned about our disease data and we will be watching that very carefully."

Giese said one big change in the new public health order that goes into effect Thursday, is that they are moving from requirement levels to recommendation levels. Other changes include self service stations can reopen and waiting rooms can reopen at service establishments.

As for gatherings, it is now recommended that indoor gatherings be limited to 100 people and 250 people for outdoor gatherings.

Giese said she has some reservations about moving forward, but will continue to monitor the spread, and if it becomes unmanageable, they may tighten restrictions again.

You can find the full updated public health order here.