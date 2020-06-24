Mother nature strums a similar tune with brief downpours possible Wednesday

Mother nature's Walkman CD player is stuck on loop again for Wednesday. The same song and dance brings a beautiful, partly cloudy day with nuisance pop-up downpours cutting into outdoor activities.

Temperatures will again reach the mid 70's Wednesday afternoon with comfortable dew points in the 50's and lighter winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will bring the chance for a brief downpour through the afternoon. These will again be short-lived but could lead to a quick few tenths of an inch. Similar to Tuesday where WQOW saw 0.25'' of rain while just 7 miles to the north the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport only recorded a trace.

Then, overnight things change quick. High pressure pushes a swath of warm air into the region which will boost temps into the mid 80's Thursady afternoon.

The humidity follows with dew points surging into the upper 60's Friday. That combined with warm temperatures and a destabilizing atmosphere will breed thunderstorms through the early morning and late afternoon hours.

A few of these storms may become severe, but the better chance for strong storms will be to the southwest of Eau Claire. Any storms that become severe will likely stay isolated in the Chippewa Valley. The main threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts. Tornadoes can't be ruled out but the setup isn't terribly favorable for many.

The heat lasts into the weekend but rain chances are looking less likely Saturday and Sunday. We'll see this weather pattern of hot and humid survive through the first few days of July, too.