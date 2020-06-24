Mississippi flag: ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Republican elected officials in Mississippi are saying the Confederate battle emblem should be removed from the state flag and replaced with “In God We Trust.” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Attorney General Lynn Fitch issued statements Wednesday. Hosemann said a new flag would help future generations. Fitch says “In God We Trust” would reflect love and compassion. Mississippi has the only flag with the battle emblem. Confederate symbols are under increased debate amid nationwide protests over racial injustice. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says if the Mississippi flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done as a result of a statewide election.