Madison demonstrators tear down “Forward” and Union soldier statues, assault state senator

MADISON (WKOW) - Protesters pulled down the Forward statue that normally stands outside the State Capitol and left it lying in the middle of the road.

The protesters leave the statue on the street and march away. #wkow pic.twitter.com/sh3kZiFYkx — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

The same group also tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue a short time later. The group then went on to throw the statue into Lake Monona. Heg fought for the Union during the Civil War and was a stark opponent of slavery during that time.

Protesters have also torn down the Hans Christian Heg statue outside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/lTwBOUXQST — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

The Hans Christian Heg statue is lying headless in lake Monona. #wkow pic.twitter.com/0grawivgtf — Michelle Alfini (@MichelleAlf) June 24, 2020

Glass of the Tommy Thompson Center on W. Washington Avenue was also smashed out a short time later.

Shortly after that, Lance Veeser and news photographer Rod Curry of WKOW, came across Democratic State Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee, who said he had been assaulted for taking a photo of the protest. A few moments later Carpenter collapsed and the crew called 911 to get him an ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

I believe this is State Senator Tim Carpenter. Minutes earlier he told us the protesters assaulted him. Then he collapsed walking towards the Capitol. We called paramedics. An ambulance is here now. pic.twitter.com/uUSdKyQ1hp — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) June 24, 2020

Demonstrators had been marching around downtown Madison, frustrated after the arrest of a protester earlier in the day.

As of Wednesday morning, the crowd has dissipated after police with riot gear showed up to control the demonstrations.