Madison demonstrators tear down “Forward” and Union soldier statues, assault state senator

Madison demonstrators tear down “Forward” and Union soldier statues, assault state senatorNew
MADISON (WKOW) - Protesters pulled down the Forward statue that normally stands outside the State Capitol and left it lying in the middle of the road.
The same group also tore down the Col. Hans Christian Heg statue a short time later. The group then went on to throw the statue into Lake Monona. Heg fought for the Union during the Civil War and was a stark opponent of slavery during that time.
Glass of the Tommy Thompson Center on W. Washington Avenue was also smashed out a short time later.
Shortly after that, Lance Veeser and news photographer Rod Curry of WKOW, came across Democratic State Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee, who said he had been assaulted for taking a photo of the protest. A few moments later Carpenter collapsed and the crew called 911 to get him an ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.
Demonstrators had been marching around downtown Madison, frustrated after the arrest of a protester earlier in the day.
As of Wednesday morning, the crowd has dissipated after police with riot gear showed up to control the demonstrations.