Louisiana paramedic fired for post that shows KKK hood

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana musician has been fired from his job as a paramedic after he posted a photo on social media that shows a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and a drawing of a car running into protesters. Acadian Companies said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that they had fired Jamie Bergeron for the Instagram posts. Bergeron had been a paramedic with the company. He also leads a south Louisiana music group called Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns. He was suspended last week when his Instagram posts drew backlash and led to calls to the company’s office.