Trump: Poland to get some US troops withdrawn from Germany

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says some of the 10,000 American troops he’s pulling out of Germany will be moved to Poland on NATO’s eastern flank against Russian aggression. Trump met Wednesday at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is standing for reelection Sunday. Trump again chided Germany for failing to meet NATO members’ pledge to spend 2 percent of their domestic national product on defense. Neither Trump nor Duda said how many more troops would be sent to Poland. This was Duda’s third visit to Washington since Trump took office.