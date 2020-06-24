Israeli lawmakers grant Netanyahu tax exemptions on benefits

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a series of tax exemptions for official benefits that could exceed $150,000. Coming as Israel grapples with a major economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and Netanyahu stands trial on corruption charges, the decision came under heavy criticism from political opponents. Netanyahu and his family have long been accused by critics of living a lavish lifestyle at taxpayer expense, in stark contrast with the financial realities for many Israelis who struggle with the country’s high cost of living, relatively low wages and high taxes. The decision was approved by the Finance Committee, which is dominated by Netanyahu allies.