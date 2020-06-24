Israeli annexation plan draws apartheid comparisons

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s harshest detractors have for years labeled the country an apartheid state as a tactic primarily to describe its rule over Palestinians who were denied basic rights in occupied areas. And for the most part, Israel successfully pushed back against the fraught word. But as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves closer to launching his annexation moves — which could come perhaps as early as next month — as part of President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan, the term is increasingly becoming part of Israel’s political conversation. Mainstream politicians who oppose annexation have begun to use it but supporters of the Israeli government are outraged at comparisons to South Africa.