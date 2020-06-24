Iraq passes bill to unlock funds for cash-strapped state

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi lawmakers have passed a crucial bill allowing the country to finance a widening fiscal deficit amid an unprecedented economic crisis spurred by falling oil prices and the pandemic. Of 329 members of parliament, 168 voted Wednesday in favor of a law enabling domestic and foreign borrowing by the government, a key legal step for Iraq to access funds and pay state salaries as revenues take a hit with plummeting oil prices. Iraq depends on oil exports to fund the lion’s share of it’s state expenditures, including a bloated public wage bill. But month-to-month earnings have been half of what the government had projected to fund the 2020 budget as oil prices hover between $20-$30.