IMF says initial deal reached with Sudan to reform economy

CAIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it has reached an initial agreement with Sudan’s transitional government on a reform deal to help the African nation face daunting economic challenges that threaten its transition to democracy even as it battles the coronavirus pandemic. The development comes just over a year after the removal of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the international war crimes tribunal for atrocities in the Darfur region. The IMF said on Wednesday that it held virtual meetings with Sudanese authorities this month to discuss the government’s plans to stabilize the economy, strengthen the social safety net, and improve governance and the business environment.