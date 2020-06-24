Gregory Katz, acclaimed AP journalist, dies at 67

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregory Katz, an acclaimed correspondent for The Associated Press in London who recently led the news cooperative’s coverage of Brexit and the election of Boris Johnson as prime minister, died Tuesday. He had been ill in recent months and had contracted COVID-19. He was 67. His career over four decades took him across the globe, from Latin American to Africa, Asia to the Middle East and Western Europe. He was part of the team in 1994 that won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting at the Dallas Morning News for a series on violence against women. Katz was the only journalist inside the Dakota Apartments on the night in 1980 when John Lennon was murdered.