Feed My People sees 20% increase in demand

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Feed My People, a non-profit food bank in Eau Claire, says they have seen a 20 percent increase in demand through the end of May.

The hunger surge is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the food bank says they are preparing for another increase they feel will come in late summer when unemployment benefits run out.

They are also concerned that people unfamiliar with food banks are not getting the help they need.

"What we're seeing when we go out and talk with folks, is that there are so many people who have never had to ask for help before that they don't even know how to ask for help," says Suzanne Becker, Feed My People's assistant director. "Now they are finding themselves unemployed or in a very difficult situation."

Becker says if you or someone you know is in need of food and supplies, head to fmpfoodbank.org for a resource directory or call 715-835-9415.