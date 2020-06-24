Express cancels 2020 season

The Eau Claire Express has canceled its 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday.

In a release, the Express said it is unable to commit to playing organized games starting on July 15 at Carson Park.

Guidelines put into effect by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Tuesday limit planned social gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor venue. The order also prohibits game play to take place between two different teams, the release said.

Thank you to all of our fans, sponsors, and the entire Chippewa Valley for your support and patience during this difficult time. Unfortunately, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 season. We look forward to an amazing 2021 season.



Other Northwoods League teams in Wisconsin, including the La Crosse Loggers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, will begin play on July 1 as part of a Wisconsin-Illinois pod. Additional pods have formed for teams in Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan beginning play on July 1.

The Northwoods League began the season with three teams in a Bismarck, North Dakota, earlier this month.

The Express said it looks forward to playing baseball in 2021.