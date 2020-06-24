Eau Claire ER nurse shares tips on lawn mower safety

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the weather gets warmer, more people are cranking those lawn mowers to spruce up the yard. A local healthcare worker says not everyone is careful.

According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, more than 86,000 adults are treated in an ER each year for laceration, partial amputations and eye damage related to lawn mower accidents.

Tyler Bowe, a registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, said their facility sees similar cases around this time of year.

To help prevent a trip to the hospital, Bowe suggests letting your lawn mower cool down before refilling the gas tank to avoid getting burned. You should also make sure you're dressed appropriately.

"Appropriate footwear, shoes, or really boots would be a great idea with a full toe covering. typically we would suggest long pants, eye protection, and because they are kind of loud, ear protection as well," said Bowe.

Health experts say it's best to keep children and pets inside while using machinery.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children should be at least 12 years old to use a push lawn mower and at least 16 to operate a riding lawn mower.