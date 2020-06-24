Eau Claire County Humane Association to reopen for public viewing

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you're looking to adopt a new furry friend, one local shelter is reopening its doors for the public to meet them in person.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association announced it is reopening for limited public viewing hours starting July 1.

The association has been open by appointment only for adoptions, surrenders and other animal needs during the pandemic.

It will be open under new guidelines, including only ten guests allowed inside at one time, and all visitors will be required to wear masks.

The association is also asking that guests only come in if they are thinking about adoption, rather than visiting just to see and play with the animals.

"If you're interested in adopting an animal and looking for one, please come by, but if you were just coming by to take a peek at the pets, but not really interested in adopting, let's just wait until we can open up fully in the near future," said Shelley Janke, executive director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Janke said the rates of adoption have declined throughout the pandemic and employees are excited to welcome back guests looking to help the sheltered animals. They will be open Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 p.m.