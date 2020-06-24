DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans. Patrick Crusius is currently being held without bond on one count of capital murder of multiple people under Texas state law. District Attorney Jaime Esparza says the latest murder charge against the 21-year old suspect will include a victim who died nine months after the Aug. 3 massacre in El Paso. He said Wednesday that it will be added to the indictment before the grand jury’s term ending on June 30.