CRBL will begin 8 game season in July

The Chippewa River Baseball League will hold an eight game season beginning in July.

Eau Claire Bears manager Chevy Tollefson told News 18 Sports Wednesday eight of the 10 teams in the league will play. He said the Whitehall Wolves and Eau Claire Cavaliers will not play, and players from both teams have become free agents.

Tollefson said a league schedule is projected to be released next week. He added the Eau Claire Bears and Eau Claire Rivermen will host games in Bloomer, Jim Falls, Osseo and Strum since they are not allowed to play home games within Eau Claire County.