Couple charged in romance scam that netted more than $6M

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey couple helped run an international romance scam that used bogus profiles on dating websites to woo dozens of victims into giving up more than $6 million. Martins Friday Inalegwu and Steincy Mathieu, of Maple Shade, were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Inalegwu made his initial court appearance later that day, but Mathieu remained at large Wednesday. Authorities have identified more than 33 victims, who sent more than $6 million overall to the conspirators, including $3.1 million that they say was sent directly to Inalegwu and Mathieu.