Chippewa County government buildings reopened to the public

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa County is once again opening government buildings to the public for walk-in services after being closed for several weeks due to the pandemic.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz suggests that folks still make appointments ahead of time if they can.



The county's ADRC and veteran's service offices will remain locked and will require appointments because of the vulnerable people they serve.



Scholz adds that the circuit courts are also up and running, but court dates are being moved, so those with appearances should check CCAP.



County officials are not requiring masks inside the buildings, but say it's highly recommended.

"I do think it's best practice to wear a face covering, especially when you're in public and especially when you can't social distance or you're around people that are not part of your household," said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman. "There is more research that supports wearing masks does reduce the risk."



Officials added that if they see a big uptick in people coming into the buildings, they will consider making masks mandatory.