Braidy Industries hires new CEO to oversee mill project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An aluminum company planning to build a $1.7 billion plant in Appalachia has hired a longtime metals industry executive as its CEO. Don Foster will serve as CEO and acting president of Braidy Industries. His new role comes as Braidy tries to complete financing for the massive mill project in northeastern Kentucky. Foster previously served as an officer at United States Steel Corp. Braidy says its planned mill in northeastern Kentucky is projected to create more than 1,000 constructions jobs and 550 full-time mill jobs.