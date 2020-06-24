Barron County man going to prison for killing his daughter

Barron County (WQOW) - A Barron County man convicted of killing his infant daughter was sentenced Wednesday to six years and nine months in prison.

Judge J.M. Bitney handed down that sentence for Curtis Strand.

In January, a jury found him guilty of 2nd degree reckless homicide for the 2017 death of the three-month-old girl after she suffered a large skull fracture.

Strand first said nothing unusual happened the night she stopped breathing then later said he accidentally dropped the infant on a hardwood floor.