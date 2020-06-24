70 years after Korean war, animosity and fear still linger

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in had been in denial for months that his ambitious outreach to North Korea was falling apart, insisting that the rivals remained on an irreversible path toward peace following seven decades of uneasy truce on their peninsula. But after the North shook key foundations of Moon’s diplomacy in recent weeks, the Koreas enter Thursday’s 70th anniversary of the Korean War’s outbreak feeling the lasting scars of a conflict that killed and injured millions. There’s also the possibility of the revived ideological warfare that continues after the fighting stopped in an armistice in 1953. North Korea last week blew up an empty liaison office with the South, then appeared to shift speed by suspending plans for retaliatory action against its rival.