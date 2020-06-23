WI DHS announces expanded county-level COVID-19 data

Madison (WQOW) - It's has been 100 days since the State Emergency Operations Center began tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin and that data is now easier to access.

Tuesday, the Department of Health Services announced it's expanding the data dashboards for county and regional virus data.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says this will help ensure COVID-19 information is accessible and understandable.

Palm says this will also help local health officials, city leaders and business owners make decisions based on that data.

"The more information people have about COVID-19 in their area, the better those decisions will be when it comes to the health and well-being of all of our communities," Palm said.

The new dashboard will include assessments of each county and region for the overall activity level of COVID-19, meaning it will break down how the virus is impacting a specific county or region.

You can check out the data for yourself here.