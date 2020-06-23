Restitution deadline approaching for 2 Eau Claire County officials convicted of embezzlement

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Time is running out for two former Eau Claire County officials to pay back the money they stole or face the prospect of additional prison time.

Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken and his assistant Kay Onarheim were accused of stealing over $1.3 million of county money.



Lokken was sentenced in 2016 to 9 1/2 years in prison while Onarheim is serving eight years.

However, the judge ordered they pay restitution in full by July 21 of this year or face the possibility of five more years in prison.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says as of last Friday, Lokken has paid only $18,289 toward the nearly $700,000 owed.

Onarheim has paid four times that much, $73,671.

Onarheim's lawyer, Harry Hertel told News 18 he plans to meet with Onarheim to discuss asking the judge to be more lenient, given that she has made much more of an effort to pay restitution than Lokken .