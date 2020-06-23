Probation ordered in Medicaid fraud case

Chippewa County (WQOW) - In Chippewa County, a couple accused of defrauding the Medicaid program has been placed on probation.

Judge James Isaacson made that determination Monday in the case of Terrance Lade and Tonia Nye of Cornell.

The attorney general's office accused Lade of faking a debilitating injury to receive assistance.

He pleaded guilty to medical assistance fraud.

Nye was accused of falsifying records as his caregiver. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

The pair has paid restitution of $25,000.

Lade was given two years of probation while Nye was given one year.