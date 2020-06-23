Pop up showers and storms possible Tuesday

Most of Monday's storms stayed well southeast of Eau Claire which led to some sunshine breaking through in the afternoon. Tuesday, we'll see a similar start with clouds turning over to times of sunshine later on.

Temperatures will again go up into the mid 70's but fall well short of our average. Dew points will stay in the 50's which will make for a cool breeze from the north. Wind speeds will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a few pop-up showers and storms Tuesday afternoon. Most of these will be short-lived and not produce much in term of rainfall accumulation.

We'll see a similar forecast for Wednesday too with weak pockets of instability and just enough moisture to produce a few of the pop-up showers.

High pressure will start to develop into Thursday which will let temperatures climb back into the 80's through the weekend, but a few passing waves will bring humidity and thunderstorms too.