Nichols takes over Memorial HS volleyball program

Juliana Nichols is the new head coach of the Eau Claire Memorial High School volleyball team, the school announced Tuesday.

Nichols, who previously served as an assistant coach at Wausau East, was hired by Memorial on Monday. This will be her first head coaching position.

"Juliana has an excellent background in volleyball who is a great teacher of the game, player and high school coach," Memorial Athletic Director Kevin Thompson said in a release. "Memorial looks to see continued success in the girls volleyball program under Coach Nichols."

After graduating from Stanley-Boyd High School, Nichols played college volleyball for UW-Eau Claire from 2012-15.

Nichols will serve as a school psychologist in the Eau Claire Area School District this year. She received a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in child life in 2015, a master of science in education degree in 2017, and will receive a education specialist degree in December.