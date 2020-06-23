National Weather Service proposes eliminating “advisories” to simplify weather alerts

WQOW - The National Weather Services is considering eliminating the "advisory" portion of its Watch/Warning/Advisory system and replacing it with bullet point statements in hopes of simplifying alerts.

Bill Borghoff, senior forecaster with NWS in the Twin Cities, said after researching for years, social scientists found people often confused the terms "watch" and "advisory."

Borghoff said a "watch" is issued when conditions are favorable for dangerous weather, while advisories are issued when a storm is certain but does not pose a direct threat to life or property. Warnings are issued when dangerous weather is likely or occurring.

When we asked why bullet point statements are better than advisories, Borghoff said this:



"Because a statement doesn't necessarily have a name with it. It doesn't have a title so when people hear fog advisory or winter storm watch or winter weather advisory, they kind of get confused. So we want to keep the winter storm watch and winter storm warning so people understand what that means, and then we'll just have a generic statement that we can issue," said Borghoff.

If you'd like to voice your thought's on the potential changes, take the NWS "Revamp" survey. Click/tap here to take the survey.