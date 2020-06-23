N. Korea: Kim suspended military retaliation against South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un suspended a planned military retaliation against South Korea. It may be slowing the pressure campaign it has waged against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. Last week, the North had declared relations with the South as fully ruptured, destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory and threatened unspecified military action. It is censuring Seoul for a lack of progress in bilateral cooperation and for activists floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. Analysts say North Korea, after weeks deliberately raising tensions, may be pulling away just enough to make room for South Korean concessions.